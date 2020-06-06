Banc Funds Co. LLC Boosts Position in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Carolina Financial worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARO shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.16.

Shares of CARO stock remained flat at $$32.88 during trading hours on Friday. 691,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,226. The company has a market cap of $816.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.40. Carolina Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

