Banc Funds Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,626 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 9.63% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 342,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH alerts:

OTCMKTS:FCOB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.02.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.