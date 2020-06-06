Banc Funds Co. LLC Buys 83,000 Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 3.60% of Bank of Commerce worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 516,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOCH traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $8.70. 37,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,973. The stock has a market cap of $134.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOCH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Karl L. Silberstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,496.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lyle L. Tullis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $66,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 310,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,719.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $282,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

