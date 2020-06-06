Banc Funds Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) comprises about 1.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 7.12% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Principals LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the fourth quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Charles C. Brockett acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

MNSB stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 37,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,676. The company has a market cap of $111.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.48. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. Research analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

