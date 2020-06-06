Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $6,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457. Capital Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

