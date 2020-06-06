Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $12.04 Million Holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,132 shares during the period. Southern National Banc. of Virginia comprises about 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 1st quarter worth about $2,389,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the first quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 59.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 232,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 87,067 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONA stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 90,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,071. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,312 shares of company stock valued at $108,528 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

