Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $12.53 Million Position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp accounts for about 1.5% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Triumph Bancorp worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. Also, Director C Todd Sparks acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,300 shares of company stock worth $819,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBK. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,783. The company has a market capitalization of $631.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

