Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,825 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 5.41% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.77. 40,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,772. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

