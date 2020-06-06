Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its holdings in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,015 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 3.72% of County Bancorp worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICBK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.95. 34,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. County Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

