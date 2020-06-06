Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,116 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oak Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of OVLY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.64. 11,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $110.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Janet S. Pelton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 7,958 shares of company stock valued at $111,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

