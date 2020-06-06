Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.35% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVCY. DA Davidson raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. 60,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.