Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $666,000 Holdings in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.76% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 117.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $49.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

