Banc Funds Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,741 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Equity BancShares were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 128,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,476. The company has a market capitalization of $267.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Equity BancShares Inc has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.38). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQBK. BidaskClub downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

