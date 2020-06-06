Banc Funds Co. LLC Raises Stake in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 829,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Byline Bancorp makes up about 1.0% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 2.16% of Byline Bancorp worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 786,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 435,670 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BY. TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,459. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $501.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

