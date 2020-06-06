Banc Funds Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,805 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.27% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 347,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,662. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $622.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. On average, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNOB. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

In other news, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,385.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

