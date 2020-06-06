Banc Funds Co. LLC Reduces Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 2.21% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $359,490. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

