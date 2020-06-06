Banc Funds Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,787 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 2,001 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWFG stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. 59,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,933. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

