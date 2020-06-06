Banc Funds Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Codorus Valley Bancorp accounts for about 1.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 6.89% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian D. Brunner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,158.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,720. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLY traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 21,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $132.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $24.63.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

