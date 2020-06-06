Banc Funds Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CNB Financial by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CNB Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCNE. BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at $479,906.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter F. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,097.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $220,361 in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNB Financial stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,554. CNB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $287.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.