Banc Funds Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,457 shares during the quarter. Tristate Capital comprises about 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 4.02% of Tristate Capital worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 215,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,691. The company has a market capitalization of $492.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.00. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Bonvenuto bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,364 shares of company stock valued at $463,841. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

