Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 123,787 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,787 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.78% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $13,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 160.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 172,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 739,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. 354,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,523. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

SASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

In other news, Director Mark C. Michael acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela A. Little bought 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,880 shares of company stock worth $120,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.