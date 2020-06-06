Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 42,500 Shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its position in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 6.09% of Malvern Bancorp worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLVF traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Barrett bought 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $101,395.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,437.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia D. Corelli bought 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $36,839.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $54,244.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,427 shares of company stock valued at $330,102. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLVF. ValuEngine cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

