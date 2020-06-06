Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 446,347 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446,347 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.26% of Centerstate Bank worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the first quarter worth $55,128,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $33,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Centerstate Bank by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,625,000 after buying an additional 1,278,200 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 2,260.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 965,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 924,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSFL stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $18.14. 4,698,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $209.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

CSFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Centerstate Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,615.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $354,187.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,357 shares of company stock worth $601,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

