Banc Funds Co. LLC Trims Position in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its holdings in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,532 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.32% of FedNat worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedNat in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FedNat by 39.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in FedNat by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get FedNat alerts:

FNHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedNat from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,240. The company has a market capitalization of $165.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.97. FedNat Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. FedNat had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $115.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. FedNat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.