Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires Shares of 11,700 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $7.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.76. The company had a trading volume of 607,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,503. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.71 and its 200 day moving average is $241.58. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.