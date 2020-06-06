Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,044 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,844,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,832. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 128.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

