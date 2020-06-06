Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 28,111 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 318.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Unilever by 73.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UN stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 1,386,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,399. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UN. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.