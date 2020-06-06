Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 5,880 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 803,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,973,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,619,190. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.82 and a 200 day moving average of $205.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $554.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

