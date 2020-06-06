Banco de Sabadell S.A Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 1.0% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 202,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,552 shares of company stock valued at $296,774 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.