Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A owned approximately 0.07% of CDK Global worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 483.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 38,675 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 718,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,172. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 874.17 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

