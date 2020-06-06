Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 490.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,936 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 74,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

