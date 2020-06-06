Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 560,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,093. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,336 shares of company stock worth $3,172,806 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

