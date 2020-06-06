Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,260,000 after buying an additional 2,106,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after buying an additional 975,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $104,888,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after buying an additional 401,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $26,445,000. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 736,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

