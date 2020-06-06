Banco de Sabadell S.A Increases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,339,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

