Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 20,179 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 133.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after buying an additional 69,991 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Toro by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,235,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,035. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.