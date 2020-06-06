Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 28,747 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 117.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,747 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.