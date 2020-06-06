Banco de Sabadell S.A Raises Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 109.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.