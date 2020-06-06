Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 1,729 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.69. 47,077,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,413,464. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $240.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.14 and its 200-day moving average is $212.34.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

