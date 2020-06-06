Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 46,805 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,805 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of DHI traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.48. 4,899,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,767. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

