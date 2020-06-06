BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $28,799.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.76 or 0.04918497 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00055630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,788,563 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

