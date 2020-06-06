BlackCoin (BLK) Market Capitalization Tops $2.45 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $18,963.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,993,802 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

