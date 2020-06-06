Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

BCEI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 383,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,715. The firm has a market cap of $393.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 34.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,052,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 269,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,486 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 160,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 223,874 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 373,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.