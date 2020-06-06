Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $335.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $275.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.33.
Broadcom stock traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
