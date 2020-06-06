Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $335.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $275.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Broadcom stock traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

