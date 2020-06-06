Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.33.

AVGO stock traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.08. 5,078,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

