Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Cowen from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.08. 5,078,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

