Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Cowen from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.08. 5,078,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Analyst Recommendations for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit