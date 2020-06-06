Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $328.33.

AVGO stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,078,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.10 and a 200 day moving average of $286.05. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 712,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

