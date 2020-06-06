Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Citigroup

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $303.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.08. 5,078,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

