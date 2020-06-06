Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at KeyCorp

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

