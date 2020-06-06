Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.04 Million

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to post $170.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $229.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $426.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $847.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.20 million to $974.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $814.73 million, with estimates ranging from $569.76 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Raymond James lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

WLL stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,175,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 676.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 214,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206,174 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $6,442,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 99.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 906,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 452,448 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

