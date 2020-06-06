Brokerages Expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Endurance International Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIGI. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

In other Endurance International Group news, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 20,681 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $44,257.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,600,575 shares in the company, valued at $31,245,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $50,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,126,939 shares of company stock worth $7,754,534 in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 55.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EIGI traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 806,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,664. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Earnings History and Estimates for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

